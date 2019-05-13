Game of Thrones Series Finale Teaser Is Full of Falling Ash, Hints at a Queen's Cruel Rule

What hath Queen Daenerys Targaryen wrought?

Following the harrowing, fiery, penultimate episode of Game of Thrones on Sunday, HBO released a teaser trailer for the final episode of the series and its tone is predictably dark and ominous.

The 30-second teaser offers a brief look at the aftermath of the havoc wreaked by Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and her dragon Drogon in episode 5, “The Bells.”

We see Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) walking through ash and rubble, a look of shock and disbelief on his face. (He tried to persuade his Queen to settle things a lot more peacefully than she did, after all).

Then there’s a quick cut to Arya (Maisie Williams), still bloodied from the wounds she received from falling buildings in “The Bells,” visibly hardened by what she’s seen, seemingly looking up at Dany, through scores of the Queen’s Unsullied soldiers, and what’s left of Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) army.

There’s a brief moment of celebration, when a few of the soldiers are shown throwing their arms up in the air in victory, but then the teaser ends with a shot of Dany from behind, in her white Queen’s robes, walking toward the opening of a high tower in King’s Landing, getting ready to address her subjects, all the while ash is still falling around everything and everyone left in the city.

Image zoom Maisie Williams as Arya Stark, in episode 5 of Game of Thrones' eighth season Helen Sloan/HBO

Heading into the finale, the show’s biggest question still remains: Who will sit on the Iron Throne?

With a large portion of Dany’s greatest enemies now gone for good — Varys, Euron Greyjoy, Jaime and Cersei Lannister — the only people now standing in her way or in potential opposition are Tyrion, Arya and Sansa, with Jon either somewhere in the middle or leaning away from her now that she’s shown her “Mad Queen” colors in burning down a city and killing countless innocent people.

The series finale of Game of Thrones airs Sunday May 19 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.