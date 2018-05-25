Game of Thrones Costars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington Set a Wedding Date

Game of Thrones fans may have to wait until 2019 for the final installment in the hit HBO series, but the won’t have to wait much longer to see one of the show’s most hotly anticipated off-screen events.

Costars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington, both 31, have set a wedding date.

The happy couple, who played on-screen lovers Ygritte and Jon Snow, is reportedly slated to tie the knot on June 23.

According to the BBC’s report, a 23 June date has been posted at the Huntly registration office in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, where Leslie’s father, councillor Seb Leslie, owns a castle.

Leslie and Harington met on set in 2012, and rumors of a romance soon swirled.

Though they reportedly split after a year, they later reconciled and continued to fuel romance speculation until they officially confirmed the relationship in April 2016, making their red carpet debut as a couple at the Olivier Awards in London.

They went on to confirm their engagement in September 2017 with an official announcement in the Times newspaper in England, which read, “MR. K.C. HARINGTON AND MISS R.E. LESLIE. The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughters of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire.”

Harington described falling for Leslie on set in Iceland in a cover story for L’Uomo Vogue: “Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love. If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love.”

Harington’s proposal didn’t come quite as easily. “I did have some plans to do it, I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff, but we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine and I blew my load early,” he said on The Jonathan Ross Show before laughing at the sexual insinuation. “Sorry, that’s a really bad expression!”