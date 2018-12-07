Game of Thrones Reveals New Season 8 Teaser Video

James Hibberd
December 06, 2018 08:50 PM

Winter has come to Westeros — and so has fire.

HBO revealed a new teaser video, above, for the final season of Game of Thrones at the São Paulo Expo in Brazil for the Comic Con Experience.

The video shows the Painted Table at Dragonstone — the large carved wooden map of Westeros that Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) has consulted since returning home — being consumed by ice and fire.

The video does not contain new footage from the show itself, which has remained tightly under wraps. But it provides a foreboding table setting, quite literally, for what’s expected to be an epic and bloody final season pitting the forces of the living (commanded by Daenerys with her dragons) and the dead (commanded by the winter-bearing Night King).

The reveal followed a panel that included showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss, and stars Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) and John Bradley (Samwell Tarly).

Here are 6 more revelations from the Brazil Comic Con panel.

Game of Thrones returns in April for its final six episodes.

