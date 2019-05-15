Game of Thrones Reveals Final Episode Photos

There’s an image of Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) that’s new and an epic shot of Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) giving a victory speech
Game of Thrones just released photos from its super-secret series finale. There’s just one catch: There are only two of them.
There’s an image of Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) that’s new and an epic shot of Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) giving a victory speech that was first glimpsed in the episode’s promo:
The images come on the heels of the penultimate episode, “The Bells,” setting HBO ratings records with more than 18.4 million viewers and also promoting a rather intense backlash (with a record-low Rotten Tomatoes score of just 47 percent).
Here’s the promo for the season 8 and series finale:
Read our episode 5 “The Bells” coverage (spoilers):
- Game of Thrones actor on his surprise death: ‘Nothing could console me’
- Game of Thrones recap for season 8, episode 5: Queens of the ashes
- The Hound actor breaks down that Game of Thrones Cleganebowl fight: ‘It was glorious’
- Lena Headey on that King’s Landing battle ending: ‘The first time Cersei has been at peace…‘