Game of Thrones Reunion Special in the Works

Ned Stark may be gone, but he is certainly not forgotten!

HBO confirmed on Wednesday that it will be releasing a Game of Thrones reunion episode, which will include actors whose characters are long gone. Among those is Sean Bean‘s Ned Stark, who died at the end of season 1.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen Get Close in First Game of Thrones Season 8 Photo

According to Entertainment Weekly, the special was shot in Belfast, Ireland, earlier this year and was hosted by Conan O’Brien.

But the special won’t air on the network — it will only be available as part of the complete series home video box set, which will package all eight seasons together, the outlet reports. It is available for purchase sometime in 2019 following the series finale.

The magazine reports that most of the current cast was included in the reunion. It’s also possible that Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo, may have been as well as he was recently seen in Belfast.

Earlier this month, the eighth and final season of the series — based on the books by George R. R. Martin — got its premiere date: April 2019. When HBO broke the news, the network also released a new teaser trailer.

RELATED: Naomi Watts to Star in Game of Thrones Prequel Series

Every battle.

Every betrayal.

Every risk.

Every fight.

Every sacrifice.

Every death.

All #ForTheThrone. pic.twitter.com/WReVt473SH — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) November 13, 2018

RELATED VIDEO: The Game of Thrones Cast Members Are Friends In Real Life!

While it doesn’t give much insight into upcoming events, it recaps the tension and conflict of years past. The dramatic finale was teased in between action-filled shots of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and others.

“Every battle. Every betrayal. Every risk. Every fight. Every sacrifice. Every death,” the accompanying tweet read. “All for the throne.”