George R.R. Martin Reveals the Game of Thrones Prequel Title: The Long Night

The author behind the Game of Thrones saga has revealed the title for the franchise’s prequel pilot.

While reacting to the news that Naomi Watts had been cast in the project, George R.R. Martin seemingly confirmed its title: The Long Night.

“Casting is now underway for THE LONG NIGHT, the first of the GAME OF THRONES successor series to ordered to film,” he tweeted. “HBO has just announced the first cast member: NAOMI WATTS is coming on board as one of our stars.”

Casting is now underway for THE LONG NIGHT, the first of the GAME OF THRONES successor series to ordered to film. HBO has just announced the first cast member: NAOMI WATTS is coming on board as one of our stars. https://t.co/n0XkxsJG03 pic.twitter.com/uNF5mjPNte — George RR Martin (@GRRMspeaking) October 31, 2018

Entertainment Weekly confirmed Watts’ casting on Tuesday, reporting that the King Kong and Mulholland Drive actress has been cast as a “charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret” in the follow-up to the HBO fantasy sensation.

The GoT prequel is from writer Jane Goldman and A Song of Ice and Fire author Martin. The project, which is expected to begin filming in early 2019, is actively casting for numerous roles and also seeking a director.

The network released a description without a title: “Taking place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East, to the Starks of legend… it’s not the story we think we know.”