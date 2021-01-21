George R. R. Martin has published three novellas following the story of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and Aegon V Targaryen (Egg)

Game of Thrones Prequel Based on Tales of Dunk and Egg Stories in the Works at HBO: Reports

Prepare to return to the world of Westeros!

A new Game of Thrones prequel series is reportedly in early development at HBO, Variety and Deadline reported Tuesday.

The prequel would follow the Tales of Dunk and Egg, a series of novellas by George R. R. Martin. The story takes place 90 years before the events of Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire series that served as inspiration for HBO's Game of Thrones, and tells the story of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and Aegon V Targaryen (Egg).

In the books, Dunk is a knight who eventually joins the Kingsguard, and Egg is his squire, who eventually becomes king. So far, Martin has published three novellas about the characters: The Hedge Knight, The Sworn Sword and The Mystery Knight.

Image zoom George R. R. Martin's book

Entertainment Weekly reported Tuesday that HBO has been conducting pitch meetings for more possible Game of Thrones spinoffs.

HBO did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Before Game of Thrones' eighth and final season ended, HBO announced five prequel series were in development. This included one project starring Naomi Watts that shot a pilot but was ultimately canned, as well as the upcoming House of the Dragon, which has been greenlit for production.

Image zoom House of the Dragon concept art | Credit: HBO

The latter is set to begin production this year, and tells the story of the Targaryen civil war that takes place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones.