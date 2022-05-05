Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Gets a Dramatic New Teaser Trailer — Watch

Thanks to HBO Max, Game of Thrones fans have a reason to celebrate.

On Thursday, the streaming service unveiled an all-new teaser trailer for House of The Dragon. The upcoming series serves as a prequel to Game of Thrones, which wrapped its eight-season run in 2019. Both shows are based on the fantasy book series created by author George R.R. Martin.

The nearly two-minute-long clip teases the "pursuit of legacy" that's set to unfold over the fight to claim the Iron Throne.

King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) declares that his first-born daughter, Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy), will serve as the heir to the throne. Though many "promise to be faithful to King Viserys" over this decision, not everyone is on board.

"Men would sooner put the realm to the torch than see a woman ascend the Iron Throne," says Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best).

Hinting at the "ugly game" ahead, a string of scenes teases the bloody and violent battle that's set to divide many. "History does not remember blood," a male character adds.

HBO House of Dragon:Milly Alcock as Young Rhaenyra, Emily Carey as Young Alicent Credit: Ollie Upton/HBO

House of the Dragon is specifically based on Martin's 2018 novel Fire & Blood. In the series created by Martin and Ryan J. Condal, viewers will see the events that transpired 200 years before the events featured in Game of Thrones. It will also tell the story of House Targaryen.

Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans are also in the cast.

This past December, Martin said he saw a rough cut of the anticipated prequel and gave it his stamp of approval.

"Okay, I am hardly objective. And I know a lot of what you will be seeing. (I, um, wrote the book)," he wrote in a post on his website. "Also … mum's the word now, don't tell anyone… I've seen a rough cut of the first episode. And loved it. It's dark, it's powerful, it's visceral… just the way I like my epic fantasy."

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower Credit: Ollie Upton/HBO

Martin continued, "[Executive producers] Ryan and Miguel have done an amazing job. And the cast… just as with GAME OF THRONES, most viewers will only have heard of a few of the actors, but I think you are going to fall in love with a lot of them. (Only to have your heart broken later when… but no, that would be telling). I think the Targaryens are in very good hands."