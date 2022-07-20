A look at the upcoming Game of Thrones spinoff takes viewers back to a time where the Targaryens ruled the Iron Throne — and there's no shortage of bloodlust for the coveted seat

Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Shows First Possible Targaryen Queen in Official Trailer

"War is afoot" — and so are changes to the Westeros hierarchy.

There's no time for peace in the official trailer for HBO's Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A look at the upcoming spinoff, which was released on Wednesday, takes viewers back to a time where the Targaryens ruled the Iron Throne, and there's no shortage of bloodlust for the coveted seat.

King Viserys Targaryan (Paddy Considine) is introduced at the start of the clip, speaking of a dream that could potentially be a premonition.

"The dream… it was clearer than a memory," he says. "And I heard the sound of thundering hooves, splintering shields and ringing swords, and I placed my heir upon the Iron Throne."

"And all the dragons roared as one," the King continues.

With a few possible successors, who Viserys will choose to hand down the throne is controversial — and imminent — decision. "I consider the matter urgent, that of your succession," Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) says in the clip.

Emma D’Arcy Credit: Ollie Upton/HBO

But Viserys isn't so willing to hand the throne over to the expected replacement: his brother. That's because his first born, and the natural claim to the throne, is a woman named Rhaenyra Targaryan (Emma D'Arcy).

"No queen has ever sat on the Iron Throne," Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes) reminds the king. "The king has an heir — Daemon Targaryan."

Viserys responds: "I will not be made to choose between my brother and my daughter."

However controversial the decision, Viserys appears to choose Rhaenyra to take his spot on the Iron Throne — a place she will rightfully claim when he dies.

But the people of Westeros could revolt at the future of a woman in charge, and that's not even touching on the idea that Daemon (Matt Smith) has been ousted from the position he saw as his rightful place.

RELATED VIDEO: House of the Dragon Teaser Shows First Footage of New Series Set 200 Years Before Game of Thrones

As the trailer comes to a close, Rhaenyra idealizes her future in the seat. "When I am queen, I will create a new order," she says.

The clip teases violent conflict, dragons used as weapons, and women and men ready to challenge Rhaenyra before she steps into her role as queen. But, it also begs the question: will Rhaenyra ever make it to the throne that's been handed to her? Or will jealousy and power plays get in the way?

House of the Dragon is specifically based on George R. R. Martin's 2018 novel Fire & Blood. In the series created by Martin and Ryan J. Condal, viewers will see the events that transpired 200 years before the events featured in Game of Thrones, which aired eighth seasons on HBO from 2011 to 2019.

The new series, which is also set to star Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, and Sonoya Mizuno, will consist of ten episodes.