'Game of Thrones' Fans Point (Out) Fingers After 'House of the Dragon' 's Green Screen Mishap

It wouldn't be a Game of Thrones series without eagle-eyed fans weighing in.

Sunday night viewers caught an editing mishap that led to one character having a full (yet green) hand — instead of missing fingers. PEOPLE confirmed the third episode of House of the Dragon features a moment where King Viserys Targaryen's hand is seen in a green screen glove — instead of being edited to have missing fingers.

The quick moment shows actor Paddy Considine handing off a scroll at 46:08. The quick glimpse shows two fingers in a green glove. The CGI gear is worn to help edit out his real fingers, though it seems the show's editing team missed the moment during final edits. (HBO did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.)

Twitter users laughed about the mistake online and uploaded screenshots of the king's fingers. "Not the green screen glove on Viserys's missing fingers," one Twitter user wrote alongside laughing emojis.

Others added the green screen fingers to a growing list of Game of Thrones-related editing mistakes. "First the Starbucks cup, then the water bottle and now Viserys Targaryen's green screen covered fingers. Oh Game of Thrones production, you never disappoint," another tweeted.

HBO

The most notable Game of Thrones-related mistake featured a coffee cup, coined the Starbucks Cup, that made it into a final edit of a season 8 episode. The cup, which became a viral conversation, was included on a table in front of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

HBO joked about the mishap while admitting to the mistake. "The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea," they said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

House of the Dragon is the first official Game of Thrones spin-off since the series ended in 2019. The latest series is a prequel that follows the Targaryen roots — and what it takes to earn the throne, for better or for worse.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

New episode of House of the Dragon air Sundays at at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.