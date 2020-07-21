HBO's Game of Thrones Prequel House of Dragons Begins Casting

Based on George R. R. Martin's Fire and Blood, the prequel will be set 300 years before the events of the original series

The Targaryen-focused Game of Thrones prequel is moving forward.

Sources confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that HBO has begun casting for House of the Dragon, the 10-episode series confirmed by the network last fall.

The project is based on George R. R. Martin's Fire and Blood, which was published in 2018 and tells the history of House Targaryen, set 300 years before the events in Game of Thrones.

The prequel series is co-created by Martin and Ryan Condal, who will act as co-showrunner along with Miguel Sapochnik. Sapochnik — who directed some of the most memorable Game of Thrones episodes, including "The Bells," "The Long Night" and "Battle of the Bastards" — is set to direct the prequel pilot, as well as additional episodes throughout the season.

According to EW, no official casting breakdowns for House of the Dragon are available yet. Fans have been speculating about the potential lead characters based on Martin's book, though the novel covers 150 years and it's still unclear which time period the series will focus on.

EW does report that the Dance of Dragons — the Targaryen Civil War occasionally referenced in Game of Thrones — will be tackled at some point in the series.

HBO announced the prequel last October, the same day that the network broke the news that its other prequel, led by Naomi Watts and from showrunner Jane Goldman, would not be moving forward. Still officially untitled, the series was set to take place roughly 5,000 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

"After careful consideration, we have decided not to move forward to series with the Untitled Game of Thrones prequel," HBO said at the time. "We thank Jane Goldman, S.J. Clarkson, and the talented cast and crew for all of their hard work and dedication."