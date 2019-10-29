HBO Cancels Game of Thrones Prequel Starring Naomi Watts: Reports

The Naomi Watts-led Game of Thrones prequel is not moving forward at HBO, according to multiple reports.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter, the network has scrapped plans for a prequel from showrunner Jane Goldman, of which a full pilot episode was shot in Northern Ireland earlier this year.

THR reports that Goldman e-mailed the cast to share the news. HBO is not commenting.

In addition to Watts, the project had cast Naomi Ackie (Lady Macbeth) and Denise Gough (Broadway’s Angels in America).

RELATED: Naomi Watts Didn’t Start Watching Game of Thrones Until She Was Approached for the Prequel

Image zoom Getty Images

George R.R. Martin, who wrote the Song of Ice and Fire book series from which Game of Thrones was adapted, was co-creating the series with Goldman (X-Men: First Class, Kingsman: The Secret Service, Kick-Ass), who was also set to serve as showrunner. (David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the showrunners of the original series, were never involved.)

Still officially untitled, the prequel was set to take place roughly 5,000 years before the events of the HBO series. Martin had previously confirmed that the fan-favorite Stark family, who were descendants of the First Men, would be featured, but not the Lannisters, as the prequel would predate their rise.

RELATED: Everything We Know About the Game of Thrones Prequel Starring Naomi Watts

During the HBO TCA press tour in July, president of HBO Programming Casey Bloys said that despite some fans’ negative reactions to GoT‘s final season, production on the prequel series would not be affected by the backlash.

“The shooting has wrapped, it looks really good, the cast was amazing,” Bloys said of the prequel’s pilot.

The exec added that the pilot was currently in the edit bay, and while he had not seen the finished cut, he said the network was “looking forward” to seeing what comes of it.

According to EW, a second GoT prequel project focusing on the Targaryen Civil War, however, is still in the works, though the project hasn’t officially received a pilot order yet.