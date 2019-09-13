A Game of Thrones Prequel About the Targaryens Could Be Coming

Winter is coming — as is another Game of Thrones prequel series.

Deadline reported on Thursday that HBO is close to finalizing a deal for a Game of Thrones prequel set 300 years before the events of the award-winning series and will focus on the beginning of the end for House Targaryen.

George R.R. Martin, A Song of Ice and Fire author and co-executive producer of the original series, and Ryan Condal (Colony) will reportedly serve as the show’s writers and creators. The prequel will be largely based on one of Martin’s books, Fire & Blood.

HBO declined a request for comment from PEOPLE.

Along with the potential Targaryen-centric series, three other GoT prequels have moved forward in development at HBO.

The untitled prequel that is furthest along in production, which set to take place roughly 5,000 years before the events of the HBO series, finished filming the pilot episode in Northern Ireland this summer.

“The shooting has wrapped, it looks really good, the cast was amazing,” said President of HBO Programming Casey Bloys at the HBO TCA press tour in July.

Bloys added that the pilot is currently in the edit bay, and while he has not seen the finished cut, he said they are “looking forward” to seeing what comes of it.

In a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly, Martin, 70, revealed that the fan-favorite Stark family would definitely be around in the prequel series. However, that can’t be said for the villainous Lannisters.

“The Lannisters aren’t there yet, but Casterly Rock is certainly there,” he said of the future Lannister homestead. “It’s like the Rock of Gibraltar. It’s actually occupied by the Casterlys — for whom it’s still named after in the time of Game of Thrones.”

The prequel also predates dragons, unfortunately — but don’t despair, because Martin promises other creatures will be featured.

“Obviously the White Walkers are here — or as they’re called in my books, The Others — and that will be an aspect of it,” Martin said. “There are things like direwolves and mammoths.”

As previously announced, the prequel will star Oscar nominee Naomi Watts (King Kong), Naomi Ackie (Lady Macbeth) and Denise Gough (Broadway’s Angels in America).

Martin and Jane Goldman (X-Men: First Class, Kingsman: The Secret Service, Kick-Ass) are the creators of the new series, with Goldman serving as the showrunner. (Damon Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the showrunners of the original series, will not be involved.)