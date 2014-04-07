The violent, depraved world of Westeros just got a little more kid-friendly

See These Disney Princesses Become the Women of Game of Thrones

The Disney universe wouldn’t seem to have much in common with the violent, depraved world of Game of Thrones. Sure, both have princes, castles and (occasionally) dragons, but in the seven kingdoms of Westeros, a knight in shining armor is more likely to push a kid out a window than rescue a fair maiden.

But DeviantART user DjeDjehuti noticed another core similarity: Both Disney and Game of Thrones offer a wide range of unique female characters. The prospect of a mashup was just too tempting to pass up.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

See some of DjeDjehuti’s work below, and then head over to DeviantART to see the rest.

Snow White

Beyond their aesthetic similarities, DjeDjehuti picked this pair for one reason: “They both really seem to like the company of dwarves.”

Aurora

The hair makes this work; otherwise, kind Aurora has little in common with the devious Lannister lady.

Belle

Credit to DjeDjehuti for nailing Margaery Tyrell’s love of roses, as well as her no-less-obvious love of cleavage.

Lilo

One’s got Needle, the other’s got Stitch.

Mulan

Two badass lady warriors. There’s no question that Brienne of Tarth is as swift as the coursing river, with all the force of a great typhoon.

Merida

If Game of Thrones hadn’t invented the term “kissed by fire,” it would be a perfect description of Brave‘s gutsy heroine.

Elsa

Your family was overthrown in a violent rebellion, leading you to spend your life as a nomad in a foreign land? Let it go!

See the rest of the Game of Thrones princesses over at DeviantART.

Like us on Facebook for more stories like this!