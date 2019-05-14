Game of Thrones' Pilou Asbaek (aka Euron Greyjoy) Used to Be Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's 'Manny'

They played adversaries on Game of Thrones, but Pilou Asbaek and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau have a very different personal history.

In a recent conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Asbaek revealed that he has a long friendship with Coster-Waldau, stemming from their childhood living in Denmark together. In fact, Asbaek used to watch Coster-Waldau’s kids!

“We’re actually good friends because we both come from Denmark and — he will hate me saying this, but it’s true — I was the manny for his kids before I became an actor in 2003,” Asbaek told EW. “I was like 19, 20 years old. I didn’t know what I wanted to do with my life. I thought I wanted to be a teacher because I love kids. I was like a substitute teacher at a kindergarten and his kids were there and I was a manny for them.”

Coster-Waldau, 48, has two daughters — Fillippa, 18, and Safina, 15 — with wife Sascha Nukâka Motzfeldt, a Greenlandic actress and singer herself. The couple have been married since 1997.

Asbaek, 38, married playwright Anna Bro in 2008. They have one daughter, 6-year-old Agnes.

On last week’s Game of Thrones, Asbaek and Coster-Waldau’s characters Euron Greyjoy and Jaime Lannister had a bloody battle. By episode’s end, both were killed off the hit HBO series.

Despite the fate of their counterparts on television, Asbaek and Coster-Waldau remain supportive of each other off screen.

“He’s been working very, very hard to get where he is now,” Asbaek told The Hollywood Reporter. “All the success he’s having now is so deserved.”

