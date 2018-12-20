Game of Thrones Actor Reveals How 'Paranoid' Producers Prevent Script Leaks

The final season of Game of Thrones is coming — and producers are doing everything possible to prevent any plot leaks.

In an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live, Iain Glen, who plays Ser Jorah Mormont on the popular HBO series, opened up about the extreme measures the “paranoid” producers took to keep spoilers at bay.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We weren’t allowed a written word on a page,” the 57-year-old actor explained, according to the BBC. “Everything was accessed through iPads with different security you had to get through to access it. Which caused a problem for the actors, I have to say.”

“We find a way, either on phones or with pads, or different ways for it to be available on set,” he added.

But it’s certainly proven necessary — the show has suffered some spoilers in the past. Four episodes of the series leaked online ahead of the season 5 premiere date in 2015 and on-set photos have been shared by both fans and the paparazzi.

Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington Helen Sloan/HBO

RELATED: Princess Kate and Prince William Ask Game of Thrones Actor for Spoilers During Germany Trip

Although it’s always difficult to come up with a satisfying final season of a beloved series, Glen said he expects fans will be happy with the show’s ending. “[The final] six episodes are absolutely phenomenal.”

“The writers really, really came up trumps…the way they pulled it all together was a real writing task,” he remarked, adding that “there were a lot of tears” on the day they read the scripts.

“It’s been a season of that because it’s been a season of farewells and finishes,” he continued.

RELATED VIDEO: ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Peter Dinklage Teases Final Season: ‘You’re In for It’

While not much has been revealed about the show’s final season, earlier this month at the São Paulo Expo in Brazil for the Comic Con Experience a new teaser trailer was released.

The video showed the Painted Table at Dragonstone — a large carved wooden map of Westeros — being consumed by ice and fire.

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will premiere in April 2019.