Game of Thrones: Meet Vladimír Furdík, the Hunky Actor Who Plays the Night King

He can raise the dead, he’s immune to dragon fire, and he’s one of the greatest villains in recent TV history — but who is the real face behind the dreaded (and recently deceased) Night King in Game of Thrones?

Vladimír Furdík, a Slovak actor, has played the Night King since the series’ sixth season, when he took over for Richard Brake. However, his origins in both the HBO hit show and prior films aren’t acting roles, but rather stunt roles.

Furdík, 48, has a long history of doing stunts in films. He appeared in movies such as Sherlock Holmes, Skyfall, Spartacus, and Thor: The Dark World strictly as a stunt double, at times not even being credited for his role. In 2015, he transitioned to the small screen when he landed his first Game of Thrones gig.

The actor started off as a stunt double and a stunt supervisor, specifically in season 5’s epic “Hardhome” episode, as he explained in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in March.

“When we did season 5, I was the White Walker who fought Jon Snow — the first time Jon Snow killed a White Walker, that was me,” he explained to EW. “After that, [showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss] asked if I’d play the Night King for seasons 6 through 8. I never asked why. Maybe they were happy with what I did in season 5.”

Upon assuming the role, Furdík was involved in the series much more frequently, especially the show’s most recent episode, which saw the end of the Night King’s reign of terror at the hands of Arya Stark (Maisie Williams). However, much of the character’s backstory still remains a mystery, and with just three episodes left in the series, it’s unclear how much fans will learn about him.

“He never wanted to be the Night King,” Furdík explained to EW regarding his character’s intentions. “I think he wants revenge. Everybody in this story has two sides — a bad side and a good side. The Night King only has one side, a bad side.”

And while he’s had the opportunity to play an iconic villain in one of the most popular shows of all time, unlike the rest of the cast, being regularly stopped by fans doesn’t come with the role for Furdík.

“Not often,” he said of being recognized. “Sometimes. Many people ask me: ‘Can you please kill Jon Snow?’ It’s very interesting. Sometimes I watch YouTube reactions after the season airs. Fifty percent of people love the Night King and 50 percent of people hate him.”

Game of Thrones airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on HBO.