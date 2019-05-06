RIP Missandei.

On Sunday night’s episode of Game of Thrones, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) suffered two crushing blows in her quest for the Iron Throne. First, her dragon Rhaegal was shot out of the sky by Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbaek) and his fleet as Daenerys and her forces returned to Dragonstone. In the aftermath, Missandei of Naath (Nathalie Emmanuel) was abducted by Euron — and in the episode’s final minutes, she was decapitated on Cersei Lannister’s (Lena Headey) orders.

On Twitter, fans were heartbroken over Missandei’s death as one of the HBO show’s few black characters — and the only black woman to have a major arc. Check out some tweets below.

I'm not just "I liked Missandei" mad. I'm "Dany's entire storyline has been built on the backs of people of color and we didn't need the murder of the one black woman on the show to solidify her ~loss~" mad. #GameofThrones #gameofsnark — marines (@mynameismarines) May 6, 2019

Game of thrones really gonna kill 1 of 2 black people on the show wow they’re cancelled — Josée Davis (@cuppajo88) May 6, 2019

Shoutout to all the black people who were on #GameofThrones & had lines over the past few years — all seven of you! pic.twitter.com/qB8HizWaLX — Justin Frac (@JustinCentric) May 6, 2019

Others pointed to the fact that Missandei, who was originally a slave, died in chains.

My issue isn't that Missandei's death happened. I never expected her & Grey Worm to make it to that beach. My issue is that her death is the one way she said she didn't want to die. She died in chains with no way to defend herself. Lyanna slays a giant. Missandei should have too. — ❄Mikki Kendall❄ (@Karnythia) May 6, 2019

daenerys freed missandei from chains, only for her to die in chains. she deserves so much better. pic.twitter.com/WxeKs0Ts7n — DRACARYS BITCHES (@daenerysthor) May 6, 2019

I’ll never forgive the GOT writers for making Missandei die in chains. #GamesOfThrones #Missandei pic.twitter.com/76naxcMn1C — Chanel Lerm (@LermChanel) May 6, 2019

Plus, with Missandei’s death, all romantic hopes for her future in Naath with Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) are shot.

Game Of Thrones nuked the only chance of Black Love in the whole series. Smh. — Chibisuke. (@Ope__) May 6, 2019

Samwell and Gilly are chilling, but Missandei and Grey Worm can’t know peace? Ok. — lamide (@lameeday) May 6, 2019

“all men fear death”. “no, not death. i fear i never again see missandei from the Island of naath”. I WILL NEVER RECOVER THEY DID THEM SO DIRTY pic.twitter.com/d43aWveeM1 — mich (@avngerdanvers) May 6, 2019

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly before her final scene was shot, Emmanuel, 30, said she thought her character’s death scene was “fantastic.”

“I’ve said in so many interviews that I don’t mind if I die, I’m just happy to be here and be a part of the show,” she said. “But I just wanted it to be really cool and a moment that people remember and I feel like they really give me that moment and I’m excited to shoot it.”

Image zoom Jacob Anderson as Grey Worm and Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei Courtesy of HBO

“It’s going to be really emotional and she’s so brave in it and shows her strength and fearlessness even though she doesn’t wield a sword,” she continued. “She believes in her queen and believes in her cause. I’m so happy that she has that kind of exit.”

Image zoom Courtesy of HBO

Still, Emmanuel admitted she would have loved to see Missandei fight.

“I think that’s just me projecting onto her that I want to see her being a bada— with a sword or bow and arrow,” she said. “I feel like a bow and arrow would be her thing as it’s super specific and requires a lot of skill. I guess I was relieved to not be doing 11 weeks of night shoots, but there’s a part of me that’s a little sad Missandei didn’t throw down in the battle.”

Casting director Nina Gold addressed criticism over a lack of diversity — most actors of color played slaves called the Unsullied — in a 2017 interview with Vanity Fair.

“Even though these are fantasy worlds, there are tribes, families, and dynasties. Once you’ve put one mark on the canvas for the Targaryens or the Starks, you really owe it to the, oh I can’t think of the word, but the authenticity of trying to make them a family somehow. In the books, the Targaryens are these white, white people with silver hair and violet eyes. The Starks are kind of rough, like Northern English people. The Lannisters are golden, aren’t they? We really believed we were doing it like the books, basically,” she said. “I guess I don’t know what to really say about it, because it’s not like there’s no diversity in the casting in Game of Thrones. We’ve turned Grey Worm and Missandei into really deep characters.”

And it’s worth noting that HBO’s upcoming GoT prequel series boasts a diverse cast so far.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on HBO.