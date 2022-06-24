HBO is reportedly in the early stages of developing a live-action Game of Thrones spin-off series based on Kit Harington's Jon Snow

Maisie Williams Is Excited There's 'So Much Story to Tell' in a Games of Thrones Jon Snow Spin-Off

Maisie Williams is just as hyped as Game of Thrones fans are that Kit Harington's Jon Snow may soon be back on screen in his own series.

"Everything surrounding the story [of GOT] is very exciting," Williams told PEOPLE exclusively this week while attending the Cannes Lions Festival with Spotify.

"We had such a rich show, and there's still so much story to tell," continued the 25-year-old actress, who played Snow's sibling Arya Stark throughout all eight seasons of the series.

"I think it's really exciting, and I think that Kit is such a phenomenal actor. Him playing Jon Snow was just like a cultural reset," added Williams, who recently launched the podcast Frank Film Club with Maisie Williams, which is available on Spotify. "I think everything that he touches is magic, and I'm excited to see what it's going to be."

Since Thrones concluded, Harington has appeared in a slew of screen projects, including the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Eternals and Amazon Studios' Modern Love. He also appeared on stage in the National Theater's live production of Henry V.

Earlier this month, The Hollywood Reporter shared that HBO is in the early stages of developing the live-action GOT spin-off based on Snow.

Harington, 35, is attached to reprise the iconic role — which earned him two Emmy nominations — if the project move forward to a series, per THR.

In GOT's final season, Snow learned he was a potential heir to the Iron Throne before he was exiled from Westeros and began a new journey elsewhere.

Should a Snow-centered series come to fruition, Williams could technically reprise her role of Arya — but would she be open to starring in her own sequel series?

"It's obviously a very exciting prospect," Williams told PEOPLE, "so never say never."

As far as potential storylines that an Arya-focused spin-off could mine, Williams said she has yet "to really discover" what she'd like to see next — but diehard viewers are giving her plenty of ideas.

"I'm still learning so much from fans that I meet ... and they're always recounting the parts of the show that they love, the parts of the show that were meaningful for them and the parts of Arya's journey that were meaningful for them," Williams shared. "I feel like I'm learning it all for the first time in a way right now."

"So I'm still kind of piecing together what I think it should be, what I think would make people happy, and what I think would be fulfilling as well, as an actor, to do some kind of transition," she added. "We can't just do the same thing that we did — it's got to be new. But what are the parts that we would want to take with us and what are the parts that we would do differently? So I think I'm still kind of discovering that."

