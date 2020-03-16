Game of Thrones’ Kristofer Hivju Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Says Family Is 'Self-Isolating'

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 41-year-old star opened about the diagnosis on his Instagram, writing in a post on Monday, “Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus.”

“My familiy [sic] and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold,” he said.

Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane on the popular HBO show, went on to encourage followers to take precautions during the global health crisis.

“There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading,” he wrote. “Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals.”

“Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country’s Center for Disease Control’s website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions,” he added.

John Bradley, who played Samwell Tarly on Game of Thrones, responded in the comments, “Ah mate. Sending my love to you all. Get well.”

Hivju is the latest celebrity to have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Actor Idris Elba said on Monday that he had been diagnosed with the coronavirus, while Quantum of Solace star Olga Kurylenko told his followers on Instagram on Sunday that she’s been in self-isolation since testing positive for the virus.

As of Monday morning, there are at least 3,602 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., and 66 people have died.

There have been 996 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Norway as of March 16, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins‘ Center for Systems Science and Engineering.