Game of Thrones' Kristofer Hivju Reveals He Has 'Fully Recovered' from Coronavirus: 'Safe and Sound'

Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju is feeling thankful after recovering from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The 41-year-old star gave an update on his condition in an Instagram post on Monday, telling his followers that he and his wife Gry Molvær Hivju — who he said had “most likely” contracted the illness as well — have “fully recovered” from the highly contagious respiratory virus.

“Hi! We are fully recovered and in good health after I was infected by the Cororonavirus, and most likely my wife @grymolvaerhivju,” he began the post.

“After several weeks [in] quarantine, and also a couple more indoors after beeing [sic] free of all symptoms, we are finally safe and sound. We were lucky to only have mild symptoms of the Covid 19,” he continues. “We send our love and thoughts to all of the people where the virus has hit much harder, and to everyone who has lost their loved ones due to the Cornonavirus.”

Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane on Game of Thrones, went on to thank fans for their support during the ordeal before encouraging people to follow proper protocol from health officials and practice social distancing to stop the spread of the disease.

“Thank you for all of your support, and please remember to stay vigilant and keep your distance, wash your hands, and most of all ; take care of each other in this strange time,” he ended his note. “Lots of love from us.”

Hivju’s latest update comes almost a month after the actor tested positive for coronavirus. At the time, the actor said he was self-isolating with his family in Norway.

“Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus,” he wrote on Instagram on March 16. “My familiy [sic] and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold.”

“There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading,” he shared. “Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals.”

He added: “Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country’s Center for Disease Control’s website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions.”

As of April 14, there have been at least 6,623 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Norway, with 139 deaths from coronavirus-related illness, according to a John Hopkins University database.

Worldwide, there are at least 1,934,583 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 120,863 deaths.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.