Kit Harington is getting a bit of fresh air.

The Game of Thrones actor was spotted out in Connecticut on Thursday near the wellness center where he is currently seeking treatment. Harington appeared relaxed as he walked solo through a shopping center.

Earlier this week, PEOPLE confirmed that Harington quietly decided to seek professional help after his nearly decade-long stint on Game of Thrones came to an end.

On Tuesday, Harington’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE that ahead of the May 19 finale, Harington, 32, decided to “utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues.”

Image zoom Kit Harington TheImageDirect

A source close to Game of Thrones told PEOPLE that Harington struggled with his status as an A-list star.

“For 10 years, Kit was almost interchangeable with Jon Snow, and fully inhabited this intense character,” the source said. “The role and especially the level of fame he was thrust into was a lot for someone so young and just out of drama school.”

RELATED: Kit Harington’s Instant Game of Thrones Fame ‘Was a Lot’ for ‘Someone So Young,’ Source Says

“He took it very seriously, but it was extremely stressful,” the source added. “Ultimately, now that he has that break and has said goodbye to Jon Snow, he needed help to figure things out and be himself — to just be Kit.”

Harington, who is married to GoT costar Rose Leslie, has been open about how heavily the last decade has weighed on him.

“It was formative years for everyone,” he recently told PEOPLE. “I started at 22 and ended at 32 and those are amazing formative years. If you’re Peter Dinklage, you started at 35. It defines that decade of your life, and that will probably the most bizarre decade of your life.”

He also struggled to adjust to life in the spotlight.

“It wasn’t a very good time in my life,” he told Variety in March. “I felt I had to feel that I was the most fortunate person in the world, when actually, I felt very vulnerable. I had a shaky time in my life around there — like I think a lot of people do in their 20s.”

Image zoom Rose Leslie and Kit Harington Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

RELATED: Kit Harington Was So Overwhelmed with Emotion He Burst Into Tears During Final Game of Thrones Table Read

Harington said his lowest point came when Jon Snow became the focal point of the show, admitting he felt under extreme pressure.

“My darkest period was when the show seemed to become so much about Jon, when he died and came back,” he explained. “I really didn’t like the focus of the whole show coming onto Jon — even though it was invalidating my problem about being the weak link because things were about Jon. When you become the cliffhanger of a TV show, and a TV show probably at the height of its power, the focus on you is f—ing terrifying.”

And this isn’t the first time he’s sought therapy.

“That was a time when I started therapy, and started talking to people,” he said of the period between his character’s death and resurrection a season later. “I had felt very unsafe, and I wasn’t talking to anyone. I had to feel very grateful for what I have, but I felt incredibly concerned about whether I could even f—ing act.”