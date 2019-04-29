Game of Thrones Star Kit Harington Reveals Exactly How Jon Snow Smells: Blood, B.O., and Wet Dog

Although Jon Snow can’t necessarily be bothered with any male grooming, trying to save Westeros from White Walkers and all, Kit Harington thinks his Game of Thrones character could use a couple pointers in the bathing department.

Harington, who is the face of Dolce & Gabbana’s The One for Men fragrance, guessed exactly how gross his character would smell, given all the battles and coats and infrequent baths.

“Um, blood. Let’s face it, probably B.O, and wet dog, ’cause of the pelts and stuff he wears,” Harington tells PEOPLE in the latest issue. “It’s not a pleasant smell. He could do with some of this as well,” he says, noting the scent.

Harington, 32, has been the face of the masculine scent since March 2017 and has mastered the right amount to wear when going out the door.

“I’m a one-spray man. I don’t think you should put too much on,” he says. “There’s nothing worse than walking into a lift and someone’s smoked you out.”

Harington is currently starring in the final season of Game of Thrones — the HBO series that turned him into a household name and introduced him to his wife, Rose Leslie.

With the show’s long-awaited finale on the horizon, Harington says he looks back at his time on the show with fondness.

“It’s hard to remember who any of us were 10 years ago,” he says. “A lot in my actual life hasn’t changed. Not my relationships with my family or parents; I hope they’re very similar to what they were. It defines a decade of my life — and that will probably be the most bizarre decade of my life.”

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.