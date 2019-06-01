Kit Harington's Fans Raise Over $45K in Less Than a Day for Charity Amid His Treatment

Game of Thrones fans have once again rallied behind one of the show’s stars, this time raising money for Kit Harington‘s campaign in support of one of his favorite charities.

Fans of the show and Harington’s character, Jon Snow, have created a JustGiving account for the U.K. charity Royal Mencap Society that has already raised over £36,000 pounds out of a goal of £50,000 (approximately over $45,600 out of a $63,000 goal).

Described as a gesture of thanks to the man who has given Game of Thrones fans “so much,” the fan-led rally aims to help donate to the organization that works with people with learning disabilities. (The actor first endorsed Mencap in August 2017.)

“Kit Harington has given so much to the fans of Game of Thrones over the past decade playing the King in the North, Jon Snow. He absolutely nailed his performance and we loved every second of screentime we had with him,” the online fundraiser reads.

“This fundraiser is here to show Kit that we’re incredibly thankful to him for the sheer amount of love and skill he put into Jon Snow for us to enjoy,” the fundraiser described. “To show our gratitude, /r/Freefolk and other fans want to contribute to the charity Mencap, which Kit has been supporting for several years. Mencap supports people with learning disabilities to live independent and fulfilling lives.”

For Harington, the charity’s purpose hits close to home, as the GoT star revealed he has a family member with a learning disability.

“My cousin Laurent is one of the 1.4 million people with a learning disability in the UK,” he said, according to the charity. “Growing up with Laurent I know that people with a learning disability have the same hopes and dreams for their lives as all young people do. However others are sometimes awkward and afraid when it comes to engaging with someone with a learning disability and that means they are often ignored and overlooked.”

While this is not the first time Harington has sought therapy, he quietly decided to seek professional help recently.

Earlier this week, PEOPLE confirmed that Harington is currently seeking treatment after his nearly decade-long stint on the HBO series came to an end.

A source close to the star told PEOPLE that “for 10 years, Kit was almost interchangeable with Jon Snow, and fully inhabited this intense character,” adding that “the role and especially the level of fame he was thrust into was a lot for someone so young and just out of drama school.”

This is not the first time Game of Thrones fans fundraised for a star on the hit HBO show.

Supportive viewers and audiences raised money for actress Emilia Clarke’s ‘charity’, which was to remake the show’s finale. Then, fans raised another $45,000 for Clarke’s more serious charity SameYou, which supports neurorehabilitation for stroke and brain injuries.

Clarke revealed in March that she had undergone two life-saving brain surgeries over the last eight years due to two aneurysm growths.