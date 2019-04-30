Isaac Hempstead Wright Reveals His Girlfriend Has Never Seen an Episode of Game of Thrones

WARNING: The following contains spoilers from season 8 of Game of Thrones.

Believe it or not, there are still some people who have never seen Game of Thrones.

Isaac Hempstead Wright, who has played Bran Stark on the show since season 1 premiered in 2011, revealed his girlfriend has never watched the hit HBO series.

“I’m really excited to see it,” he told E! News of the series finale, which airs May 19. “I think I might get a bunch of mates together. My girlfriend said she’ll watch it with me but she’s never seen an episode before in her life, so I’m not sure she’d enjoy that very much.”

While his girlfriend might not understand the impact the finale will have on GoT fans worldwide, Hempstead Wright, 20, said saying goodbye to his character after so many years has been an “emotional” journey.

“It was really sad. Saying goodbye to Bran and putting that costume away for the last time was like, wow. It was really weird,” he said. “I’m never in my life going to be Bran Stark again, the person I’ve got to play for the last ten years of my life. It’s a pretty huge chapter of my life to say goodbye to, so it was emotional.”

But just because the show is ending doesn’t mean he intends to lose touch with any of his costars.

“I think a lot of us will be keen to do the reunions,” he said. “We’ve got a little group chat so people are always popping up ideas in there of when we should hang out. Somebody mentioned Ibiza. We’ll have to see.”

The eighth and final season of the beloved show is already off to a strong start: Sunday night’s epic third episode saw the long-awaited Battle of Winterfell.

The outcome? Arya (Maisie Williams), Bran’s sister, ended the battle in one fell swoop when she killed the Night King, defeating the Army of the Dead in the nick of time.

But while she made it out alive, the battle took the lives of many beloved characters, including Ser Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen), Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen), Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey), Eddison Tollett (Ben Crompton), Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer), and Melisandre (Carice van Houten).