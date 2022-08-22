'House of the Dragon' : Back to the World of Westeros and the Battle for the Crown

House of the Dragon airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO

By Tom Gliatto
Published on August 22, 2022 10:31 AM
house of the dragon
Photo: Ollie Upton/HBO

This 10-episode prequel to HBO's Game of Thrones makes sure to keep — clone — all the elements that made the original show such a hit: the fire-breathing dragons (why is it never chinchillas in these epics?); the eye-gouging violence; the spectacular production design; the poisonous political maneuvering; the uniformly stellar acting; and, unavoidably, the stilted dialogue ("Rest now, your grace. I will bring the leeches"). What's different, at least in the first six episodes, is the smaller scale and sweep of the narrative. This is basically Game of Thrones' Mini-Me.

Set roughly 200 years before Game, House of the Dragon is yet another tale about the endless struggle to determine who gets to occupy the Iron Throne.

This time, though, we focus on the squabbles within the house of Targaryen, the dynasty that will ultimately produce Game's Daenerys Targaryen. Like her, the Targaryens have long white-blond hair and look like a medieval line of Barbies. King Viserys (Paddy Considine) wants a male heir, but a son perished, forcing him (reluctantly) to consider his young daughter Rhaenyra as successor.

House of the Dragon
HBO Max

As played in the first five episodes by the sensational Milly Alcock, she's astute, cynical and clear-eyed, smiling politely while sizing up her chances. Rhaenyra should be handed the keys to every castle, dungeon and pantry in the kingdom. Plus the throne.

Viserys can retire to a waterfront condo in King's Landing.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

House of the Dragon airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

Related Articles
house of the dragon
'House of the Dragon' Reviews Arrive, What Critics Are Saying About the 'Game of Thrones' Prequel
House of the Dragon
'House of the Dragon' Unleashes Fiery New Teaser Before Sunday's HBO Premiere
English actor Gavin Spokes attends the World premiere of the HBO original drama series "House of the Dragon" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, July 27, 2022.
'House of the Dragon' 's Gavin Spokes Says 'GoT' Fandom Will Either 'Love' or 'Hate' the New Prequel Series
Emma D’Arcy
'Game of Thrones' Prequel 'House of the Dragon' Shows First Possible Targaryen Queen in Official Trailer
Matt Smith, from left, Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke attend a panel for "House of the Dragon" on day three of Comic-Con International, in San Diego 2022 Comic Con - "House of the Dragon" Panel, San Diego, United States - 23 Jul 2022
'House of the Dragon' Comic-Con Panel Talks About Dragon Riding, the Lack of Female Rulers and More
Kit Harington as Jon Snow and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen
'Game of Thrones:' All the Spinoffs in the Works and What We Know So Far
Paddy Considine
Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragons Casts Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen
nikolaj coster-waldau
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Says Watching 'House of the Dragon' Will Be 'Surreal ... It Seems Very Familiar'
Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower
'Game of Thrones' Prequel 'House of the Dragon' Gets a Dramatic New Teaser Trailer — Watch
f Elizabeth Olsen and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys
Elizabeth Olsen Recalls 'Awful' 'Game of Thrones' Audition for Daenerys Targaryen Role
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont
'Game of Thrones' Fans Theorize Daenerys Targaryen Is Going 'Mad' — Just Like Her Dad
House of the Dragon
'Game of Thrones' Prequel 'House of the Dragon' Sets Premiere Date
Card Placeholder Image
Maisie Williams Expected Arya to be Queer on 'Game of Thrones' : 'That Was a Surprise'
House of the Dragon Matt Smith
'House of the Dragon' Teaser Shows First Footage of New Series Set 200 Years Before 'Game of Thrones'
Brian Cox
Brian Cox Says He Turned Down Role on 'Game of Thrones' Because Pay Was 'Not All That Great'
Dejah Mulipola & Haylie McCleney
Team USA Softball Players Say It Was a 'Dream Brought Back to Life' When Sport Returned to Olympics