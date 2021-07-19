The House of the Dragon production member who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently "in isolation"

Game of Thrones' House of the Dragon Prequel Series Pauses Filming After Positive COVID-19 Case

The upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon, has temporarily stopped filming amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

HBO announced Monday that production on the series has been paused due to a crew member testing positive for the deadly virus. The network said that production on House of the Dragon "will resume on Wednesday after a two-day pause."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"As part of the rigorous testing implemented for all production employees, a Zone A production member on House of the Dragon tested positive for COVID-19," HBO said in a statement issued to PEOPLE. "In compliance with industry guidelines, the production member is in isolation, and close contacts will be required to quarantine."

Deadline was the first to report the news.

House of the Dragon is one of many Game of Thrones spinoff series in development. Created by Ryan Condal and Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin, the series takes place 300 years before its predecessor and follows the Targaryen family in Westeros.

House of the Dragon is slated to premiere next year.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The cast includes Matt Smith (Prince Daemon Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), Emma D'Arcy (Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen), Rhys Ifans (Otto Hightower), Steve Toussaint (Lord Corlys Velaryon), Eve Best (Rhaenys Velaryon), Paddy Considine (Viserys Targaryen), Fabien Frankel (Criston Cole) and Sonoya Mizuno (Mysaria).

The positive COVID test on the House of the Dragon's U.K. production comes amid a surge in cases across the region.

Filming on Bridgerton's second season shut down for a second time following a 24-hour pause Thursday after an unidentified person tested positive for the virus.

According to Deadline, Bridgerton's set will remain paused "for an indefinite period of time" until Netflix and the show's producers can "establish a timetable for a safe return amid the Delta variant of coronavirus surging across the U.K."

Netflix then paused production on its film adaptation of Matilda Sunday.

Last month, Tom Cruise's seventh Mission: Impossible installment also halted filming in the U.K. after a positive COVID-19 test.