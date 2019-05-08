Game of Thrones' Greyworm and Missandei Dance to 'My Boo' as She Bids Farewell to Her Character

Gone, but not forgotten.

Three days after Sunday night’s episode of Game of Thrones killed off Missandei of Naath, fans are still reeling over the shocking execution — but Greyworm is here to lift our spirits.

Jacob Anderson, the actor who plays the commander of the Unsullied and Missandei’s lover, posted a delightful behind-the-scenes video of him and his costar Nathalie Emmanuel. In the clip, Anderson, 28, and Emmanuel, 30, dance around on set of the HBO show in their respective costumes as he sings Ghost Town DJ’s “My Boo” into a megaphone.

“I know it hurts,” he tweeted. “But somewhere in the multiverse…”

I know it hurts. But Somewhere in the multiverse 👑🌞🌴@missnemmanuel 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/nP2vdYqkeH — Raleigh Ritchie (@RaleighRitchie) May 7, 2019

Emmanuel, meanwhile, bid an emotional farewell to her beloved character on Instagram.

“It’s been one of my greatest joys playing Missandei of Naath… The quiet and kind translator,” she began. “A brilliant woman who overcame so much suffering and found herself, her voice… and her one and only love. She represented so much for me, personally, that I have no choice but to carry the things she has taught me into my life going forward.”

She also took a moment to thank her costars, Anderson and Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen.

“Thank you to everyone who made it possible for me to play this part… this life changing part… there are too many to list…” she said. “@emilia_clarke GIRL! I love you… SO much. I’ve loved playing your BFF for the past 7 years. Thank you for being such a wonderful person in my life and a source of light and laughter. The Bad A— Boss Lady Warrior Goddess club will live on forever.”

“@raleighritchie…. Jacoooob! I literally cannot tell you what sharing the screen with you has meant to me,” she gushed. “I found performances I didn’t know I had inside me, simply because you gave me so much to work against. Playing Missandei and Grey Worm’s journey has been so special. I couldn’t have asked for a more generous and supportive co-star… Also… We’ve been out in these streets together boiiii. Negotiating so much but always having each other’s back. Thank you for all of it… you have been a dear friend at every point.”

“To the entire cast and crew… You will always hold a special place in my heart,” she continued. “The love and energy we shared will be hard to match. I feel like I hit the jackpot meeting and working with you all. I love you. To the fans of the show, and of Missandei… Thank you for all the love and support… It’s been a pleasure playing her for you. I know last night was pretty intense for some of you so I invite you to participate in my fantasy where I like to think that, right now…. Missandei is sipping a rum on a beach somwhere in sky… #andnowmywatchhasended #MissandeiofNaath #Dracarys #thankyouforsupportingme #RIPMissandei #isleofbutterflies #illbeseeingyou.”

Missandei’s death was particularly brutal and came after Daenerys suffered two crushing blows in her quest for the Iron Throne. First, her dragon Rhaegal was shot out of the sky by Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbaek) and his fleet as Daenerys and her forces returned to Dragonstone. In the aftermath, Missandei was abducted by Euron — and in the episode’s final minutes, she was decapitated on Cersei Lannister’s (Lena Headey) orders.

On social media, fans were devastated by Missandei’s death as one of just a handful of black characters on the show — and the only black woman to have a major arc. Many were also outraged that Missandei, who was originally a slave, died in chains.

On Twitter, Emmanuel addressed the reaction, admitting the aftermath of the episode airing has been “overwhelming.”

“Can I just say the response after Missandei’s demise has been overwhelming…” she tweeted Wednesday. “Honestly I was calm about the whole thing but the outpouring of love, anger, sadness has left me all in my feelings…#yougotme #thankyou.”

Can I just say the response after Missandei’s demise has been overwhelming… Honestly I was calm about the whole thing but the outpouring of love, anger, sadness has left me all in my feelings… 😭❤️🤣 #yougotme #thankyou — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) May 8, 2019

Casting director Nina Gold addressed criticism over the show’s lack of diversity — most actors of color played slaves called the Unsullied — in a 2017 interview with Vanity Fair.

“Even though these are fantasy worlds, there are tribes, families, and dynasties,” she said. “Once you’ve put one mark on the canvas for the Targaryens or the Starks, you really owe it to the, oh I can’t think of the word, but the authenticity of trying to make them a family somehow. In the books, the Targaryens are these white, white people with silver hair and violet eyes. The Starks are kind of rough, like Northern English people. The Lannisters are golden, aren’t they?”

“We really believed we were doing it like the books, basically,” she continued. “I guess I don’t know what to really say about it, because it’s not like there’s no diversity in the casting in Game of Thrones. We’ve turned Grey Worm and Missandei into really deep characters.”

And it’s worth noting that HBO’s upcoming GoT prequel series boasts a diverse cast so far.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on HBO.