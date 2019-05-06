Game of Thrones is picking up the pieces.

After the bloody, intense and maybe too dark Battle of Winterfell, the survivors were forced to reckon with their losses and look ahead to their next goal: take on Cersei Lannister and her Golden Company army.

Episode 4 starts on a sentimental note as the dead from the battle are burned the next morning, with Daenarys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) painfully saying goodbye to Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) crying over Theon Greyjoy’s body.

While sad, it also serves as a reminder of just how many people were lost in the battle, especially as they look ahead at the next war.

After a celebratory scene with lingering tension between Daenerys and Kit Harington’s Jon Snow, the newly-minted Gendry Baratheon, Lord of Storm’s End pulls a surprise move and proposes to the battle’s hero, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams).

But sadly, that’s not the life she sees for herself.

“I’m not a lady, I never have been. That’s not me,” she tells him, and the hearts of Arya and Gendry shippers break all over.

But wait! The best is yet to come as a drunk Jamie Lannister finds Brienne of Tarth and the two take turns undressing each other until they (finally!) sleep together. And Twitter sure was happy.

Arya heads off on a familiar path with the Hound, though both are much different than they were the last time. With both ominously saying they’re not planning on coming back from their trip to King’s Landing, it seems like this duo is ready to risk it all to truly fulfill their purpose.

Fans seemed to be on her side, as Twitter blew up with people joking about how quickly she refused his proposal.

Sadly, it wasn’t all happiness, as Daenerys loses yet another dragon when Euron Greyjoy takes out Rhaegal as they arrive at Dragonstone. Euron also takes Missandei prisoner, making the battle even more personal for Daenerys as he brings her to Cersei to be her prisoner.

And in even more bad news for Daenerys, her loyal advisors Tyrion Lannister and Lord Varys battle over continuing to give her their support or switch allegiance to Jon after he tells the Stark siblings his secret (and Sansa snitches to her ex-husband). Now that they’ve found out his true parentage and legitimate claim to the Iron Throne, the choice is even harder.

The episode ends on a even sadder note for Brienne and Jamie, as he hears that Daenerys is taking on Cersei next and he packs up and heads south.

Not even Brienne tearfully begging her new love makes him change his mind. He’s going back to Cersei.

“She’s hateful, but so am I,” Jamie coldly says as Brienne sobs while he rides away. And in King’s Landing, Cersei executes Missandei — a death Dany will try to avenge in battle next week.

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.