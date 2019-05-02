Game of Thrones' Gemma Whelan Breastfeeds in Costume as Yara Greyjoy: 'My Actual Life on Set'

What is fed may never cry!

On Game of Thrones, Gemma Whelan plays the warrior queen of the Iron Islands, Yara Greyjoy — but behind the scenes, she’s a busy real-life mom.

The actress recently posted a picture of herself breastfeeding her daughter on set in costume, face muddied but grinning from ear to ear.

“Enjoy tonight’s episode guys…!” she captioned the post. “Yara’s got some big news…#got #hbo #plottwistahoy.”

“Aggressive fighter, loving mother,” HBO’s official Instagram account commented on the post.

And while fans immediately flooded the comments section demanding to know whether the photo was a spoiler about her character having a baby, Whelan, 38, reassured them it wasn’t.

“Don’t worry it’s absolutely not…!” she wrote. “Just a tease and my actual life on set between whatever we were actually filming ;)”

“I can’t tell you how FAR from a spoil this is don’t you worry,” she added. “This was after we shot the scene in ep. 1. I wouldn’t do it to you! Enjoy the show.”

During an interview with Good Morning Britain last month, Whelan opened up about how she juggled taking care of her daughter (born in 2017) while filming the show’s eighth and final season.

“She was really little. She came on set with me for the whole thing because I was breastfeeding her, so in between takes I was taking care of her,” she revealed. “It was quite strange, and I’m really sort of tied in to my armor so it’s quite difficult to get to yourself, let’s put it that way!”

And since her daughter can’t yet speak, she was the perfect person for Whelan to share the series’ highly-anticipated ending with.

“She can’t tell anyone, but she does know how it ends!” Whelan said with a laugh.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on HBO.