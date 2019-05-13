Another Game of Thrones Gaffe? Fans Think Jaime Lannister's Hand Grew Back to Hug Cersei

Fans are divided over the flub on Twitter, with some cracking jokes and others furious at the lack of attention to detail
WARNING: The following story contains spoilers from season 8 of Game of Thrones.
Move over, Coffeegate — there’s a new Game of Thrones editing gaffe taking Twitter by storm.
In the final moments of Sunday’s penultimate episode, “The Bells,” Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) reunited with his twin sister and lover Cersei (Lena Headey) in King’s Landing. The two perished in each other’s arms, crushed in the Red Keep’s cellar as the structure collapsed under the bombardment of Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) dragon attack.
And just a week after a now-infamous disposable coffee cup made an appearance in “The Last of the Starks” episode, eagle-eyed viewers noticed that in a promotional shot for the episode, as Jaime and Cersei embraced, Jaime’s right hand — which was severed back in season 3 — appeared to have grown back. Instead of his fake gold hand peeking out from his armor’s sleeve, his real hand was very much visible.
In the actual episode that aired, however, his metallic hand is clearly shown. The promo image is no longer available.
Fans are divided over the flub on Twitter, with some cracking jokes and others furious at the lack of attention to detail. Check out some reactions below.
HBO has yet to comment on the latest gaffe.
Last week, they took a lighthearted approach in their response to the coffee cup flub, joking in a statement that “The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”
The cup, which could be seen resting on a table in Winterfell’s great hall during the post-battle feast, was later digitally removed from the scene on HBO Go.
The series finale of Game of Thrones airs this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.