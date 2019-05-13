Another Game of Thrones Gaffe? Fans Think Jaime Lannister's Hand Grew Back to Hug Cersei

WARNING: The following story contains spoilers from season 8 of Game of Thrones.

Move over, Coffeegate — there’s a new Game of Thrones editing gaffe taking Twitter by storm.

In the final moments of Sunday’s penultimate episode, “The Bells,” Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) reunited with his twin sister and lover Cersei (Lena Headey) in King’s Landing. The two perished in each other’s arms, crushed in the Red Keep’s cellar as the structure collapsed under the bombardment of Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) dragon attack.

And just a week after a now-infamous disposable coffee cup made an appearance in “The Last of the Starks” episode, eagle-eyed viewers noticed that in a promotional shot for the episode, as Jaime and Cersei embraced, Jaime’s right hand — which was severed back in season 3 — appeared to have grown back. Instead of his fake gold hand peeking out from his armor’s sleeve, his real hand was very much visible.

In the actual episode that aired, however, his metallic hand is clearly shown. The promo image is no longer available.

Image zoom Helen Sloan/HBO

Fans are divided over the flub on Twitter, with some cracking jokes and others furious at the lack of attention to detail. Check out some reactions below.

jaimes hand really grew back for cersei wow his power — natalie jaime is alive (@bllrks) May 13, 2019

The pic of Jaime and Cersei where Jaime has his right hand back is absolutely hilarious and truly symbolic of how little that arc (about how much losing his hand affected him massively as a person) mattered when it came down to it like I just [kisses fingers like an Italian chef] — Boo Boo the Fool (@Tarthed) May 13, 2019

“We kind of forgot Jaime lost his right hand in s3” pic.twitter.com/jEuPI4GY2Q — Tati (@Hemswobrien) May 13, 2019

Jaime got back his hand at least…😶 after last week's starbucks cup we should've expected that anything could happend #GameofThrones #GoT pic.twitter.com/5wYRZqkY7j — MARY ELLEN 💙TS7💙 (@m_e_domingos) May 13, 2019

Now what? Jaime grew his hand ? How do start a petition to reshoot season8? #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/fvM63Iup3x — vikaschaitanya (@vikaschaitanya5) May 13, 2019

A random coffee cup was left around the set of episode four. Episode five: Jaime’s hand grows back. Back to back!#GameofThrones #GOTS8E5 pic.twitter.com/RGHA3MMQ8u — Name cannot be blank (@GeniusBoobs) May 13, 2019

Oops, looks like the Starbucks mishap was only the tip of the iceberg. Jaime's hand magically healed in Episode 5. As if we needed any more proof D&D simply stopped caring about GoT a long time ago #gameofthrones — Giedre V (@bpgiedre) May 13, 2019

JAIME GREW A HAND BACK YALL AREN’T EVEN TRYING pic.twitter.com/VcCSIzMMTN — burn d&d (@WAlTlTlS) May 13, 2019

RELATED VIDEO: Emilia Clarke Jokingly Reveals She Was Behind That Errant Game of Thrones Coffee Cup

HBO has yet to comment on the latest gaffe.

Last week, they took a lighthearted approach in their response to the coffee cup flub, joking in a statement that “The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”

So this is where we're at now! A Starbucks cup! #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/dhWXyDo15w — Nehal Mahran (@NehalMahran) May 6, 2019

The cup, which could be seen resting on a table in Winterfell’s great hall during the post-battle feast, was later digitally removed from the scene on HBO Go.

The series finale of Game of Thrones airs this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.