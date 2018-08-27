Game of Thrones Reveals First Glimpse at Final Season — See the New Footage

Blink and you’ll miss it, but the first footage from the final season of Game of Thrones is here.

On Sunday night, HBO aired a surprise promotional video touting the network’s 2019 lineup, featuring a first look at True Detective season 3 and a glimpse at Meryl Streep in Big Little Lies season 2. The trailer also included footage from the most recent season 7 of GoT, as well as a brief glimpse at the highly anticipated season 8, which will be the beloved show’s final season.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the new footage is a shot of Jon Snow (Kit Harington) embracing Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner). While some are mistaking this for old footage of their Castle Black reunion, it’s actually the two reuniting at Winterfell in the final season.

GoT will return for its final six episodes in the first half of 2019, HBO’s programming president Casey Bloys revealed during the Television Critics Association’s press tour in Beverly Hills last month. (Previously, the network had only specified that it would premiere in 2019.)

In January, HBO finally confirmed the long-speculated news that its flagship fantasy series would be taking this year off. EW had previously reported that GoT might skip 2018 after show-runners David Benioff and Dan Weiss explained they planned to spend a year and a half crafting the series’ final episodes in an effort to make the last hours as spectacular and satisfying as possible.

The final season, currently in production, is expected to film until this summer.