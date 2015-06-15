There is so much more. The finale followed two extreme, full-throttle episodes, and some may have expected Sunday’s episode to take a breather and hit the brakes. Instead, Thrones continued the same relentless pace and emotional magnitude for its finale. Taken together, the last three hours of the season were incredible in their scope, ambition and narrative significance. While Thrones has been playing at a higher level in terms of its production values than the rest of television for years, I have a difficult time thinking of any series that – purely on a storytelling level – has had a triple-episode arc as intense as the past few weeks.