Game of Thrones: Final Season to Air on HBO in the 'First Half' of 2019

Countdown starts now!

Per Entertainment Weekly, HBO’s programming president Casey Bloys revealed during the Television Critics Association’s press tour in Beverly Hills on Wednesday that Game of Thrones will return for its final six episodes in the “first half” of 2019. (Up until now, the network had only specified that it would premiere in 2019.)

In January, HBO finally confirmed the long-speculated news that its flagship fantasy series would be taking this year off.

EW had previously reported that Thrones might skip 2018 after show-runners David Benioff and Dan Weiss explained they planned to spend a year and a half crafting the series’ final episodes in an effort to make the last hours as spectacular and satisfying as possible.

The final season, currently in production, is expected to film until this summer.