Game of Thrones Is Officially Returning in April

Game of Thrones season 8 finally has a premiere date.

HBO has announced the final season of Game of Thrones will launch April 2019.

Along with the long-awaited premiere date, the network also dropped a new teaser trailer. While it doesn’t give much insight into the upcoming season, it recaps the tension and conflict that has helped build to the final season.

The dramatic finale was teased in between action-filled shots of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and others.

“Every battle. Every betrayal. Every risk. Every fight. Every sacrifice. Every death,” it said. “All for the throne.”

On Tuesday, the Game of Thrones account also tweeted multiple images promoting the season with the hashtag #ForTheThrone.

Production on Season 8 began in October 2017 and wrapped 10 months later.

Maisie Williams bid farewell to her Game of Thrones character over the summer, posting an emotional message to Instagram after wrapping up her final day of filming on the Emmy-winning HBO series.

True to author George R. R. Martin’s style, Williams’ commemorated her time as the fiercely independent Arya Stark with a little of the show’s famous bloodshed.

“Goodbye Belfast. Goodbye Arya. Goodbye Game of Thrones,” the actress wrote, captioning a photo of her white sneakers covered in a splattering of stage blood. “What a joy I’ve had. Here’s to the adventures to come.”

Clarke — who plays Daenerys Targaryen, Mother of Dragons — also posted her own goodbye to the hit series while visiting Ireland, Game of Thrones‘ most prominent filming location.

“Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade,” she wrote, in the caption to a smiling selfie. “It’s been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I’d be able to live and the family I’ll never stop missing #💔#lastseasonitis.”

Meanwhile, Harington has other plans when it comes to celebrating his final day of filming.

After playing Jon Snow across eight seasons, actor said he planned to cut his signature long hair.

“I’d like to step away and enjoy the obscurity, cut my hair, make myself less recognizable as the character, and go do and some other things with a completely new look and tone,” Harington told Entertainment Weekly in June.

How short will he go? “Short-short,” Harington said. “The beard will be harder to get rid of — I quite like the beard. I like having the long hair and beard both, but it will be like ritualistic thing. I can’t go into my next role looking the same. This role was brilliant, but I’ll need to get rid of Jon Snow.”