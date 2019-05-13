Game of Thrones Fans Slam Penultimate Episode: 'Laziest Writing I've Ever Seen'

WARNING: The following story contains spoilers from season 8 of Game of Thrones.

The penultimate episode of Game of Thrones was packed with violent action — but many fans are disappointed with the way it unfolded.

In “The Bells,” we said goodbye to Lord Varys (Conleth Hill), Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk), The Hound aka Sandor Clegane (Rory McCann), The Mountain aka Gregor Clegane (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson), Qyburn (Anton Lesser), Jaime Lannister (Nikokaj Coster-Waldau) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey). Death count aside, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) went full “Mad Queen,” Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) committed treason and Kit Harington (Jon Snow) finally began to question his loyalty to Dany.

RELATED: Game of Thrones‘ Lena Headey Initially Had ‘Mixed’ Feelings About Cersei Lannister’s Fate

Despite the major plot developments, viewers were left wanting more from a series that has spent the last eight seasons meticulously building up complex characters.

“Last night was the worst episode of Game of Thrones I’ve seen,” tweeted one fan.

“I swear the whole point of this season of Game of Thrones is to undo all of the character development that has been done up until this point,” noted another.

“That was some of the laziest writing I’ve ever seen,” commented another.

Check out some more tweets below.

Last night was the worst episode of Game of Thrones I’ve seen — Ryan B (@JumpmanRCB) May 13, 2019

i swear the whole point of this season of game of thrones is to undo all of the character development that has been done up until this point — rosie’s wife (@lalisaoutsold) May 13, 2019

That was some of the laziest writing I've ever seen #GameofThrones — Joe Lanario (@JoeLanario) May 13, 2019

That was such an awful episode #GameOfThrones — Anita🌹☄ (@aryashoundd) May 13, 2019

Season 8 of Game of Thrones is the worse season, prove me wrong. — Bryce Owens🐝 (@Bryce_OW) May 13, 2019

Still disappointed about the penultimate Game of Thrones episode. It's hard to care about the finale and who ends up on the throne now. — Adrian Massini (@Avs_Massini) May 13, 2019

Another epic, technically well-crafted & BEAUTIFULLY shot #GameOfThrones episode, that yet again DISAPPOINTS in the plot writing, character arc development, & fan fulfillment. Dany, Jamie & Cersei's decisions/arcs were very off-putting and underwhelming. #ForTheThrone — Ansaar Mohamed (@AnsaarMohamed) May 13, 2019

RELATED: Game of Thrones Series Finale Teaser Is Full of Falling Ash, Hints at a Queen’s Cruel Rule

But others defended the episode, arguing that while the action was definitely “rushed,” the main elements still made sense. Plus, didn’t we always know we wouldn’t get a happy ending?

Game of Thrones is definitely being rushed and absolutely could have used more episodes for the story to really pan out; but some of the main elements unfolding still make complete sense. Just rushed and compressed. #GameofThrones — Crystal Jenkins (@CrystalJenkinsX) May 13, 2019

Don't know why people are disappointed with this episode of #GameofThrones. I loved it. It predicted our future. We deserve it. And we were always told about this kind of ending. — Antriksh Manav (@SumitPurohit) May 13, 2019

I understand why people are complaining about #GameofThrones this season. About the pace, story telling, Dany's arc. But just remember, almost all the season's they been showing her turn to go down that dark path, she came to westeros and everyone is turning against her. — Anthony🇨🇦 (@TonyFiggs) May 13, 2019

I think you have to judge #GameofThrones on the totality of the show. If you take it on its totality oh, it's pretty much the most amazing show ever. It literally broke the mold for how television is made all over the world — CharlieBens (@BensCharlie) May 13, 2019

Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 5 "The Bells" is a 10/10. No doubt in my mind. I stand by this firmly. — Louie Torres (@PrettyBonesFran) May 13, 2019

RELATED: Kit Harington Says He Totally Lost It Over Game of Thrones Ending — ‘I Blubbed My Eyes Out’

Harington, who has played Jon Snow since the series premiered in 2011, has already warned fans that the show’s conclusion would be divisive.

“I haven’t watched a single series that has a following like Thrones does where everyone is satisfied with the ending,” he told emmy magazine earlier this year. “I don’t think that it’ll be any different with this. I think it will divide opinion.”

The series finale of Game of Thrones airs this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.