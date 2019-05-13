Game of Thrones Fans Slam Penultimate Episode: 'Laziest Writing I've Ever Seen'

Viewers were left wanting more from a series known for building up complex characters
WARNING: The following story contains spoilers from season 8 of Game of Thrones.
The penultimate episode of Game of Thrones was packed with violent action — but many fans are disappointed with the way it unfolded.
In “The Bells,” we said goodbye to Lord Varys (Conleth Hill), Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk), The Hound aka Sandor Clegane (Rory McCann), The Mountain aka Gregor Clegane (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson), Qyburn (Anton Lesser), Jaime Lannister (Nikokaj Coster-Waldau) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey). Death count aside, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) went full “Mad Queen,” Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) committed treason and Kit Harington (Jon Snow) finally began to question his loyalty to Dany.
Despite the major plot developments, viewers were left wanting more from a series that has spent the last eight seasons meticulously building up complex characters.
“Last night was the worst episode of Game of Thrones I’ve seen,” tweeted one fan.
“I swear the whole point of this season of Game of Thrones is to undo all of the character development that has been done up until this point,” noted another.
“That was some of the laziest writing I’ve ever seen,” commented another.
Check out some more tweets below.
But others defended the episode, arguing that while the action was definitely “rushed,” the main elements still made sense. Plus, didn’t we always know we wouldn’t get a happy ending?
Harington, who has played Jon Snow since the series premiered in 2011, has already warned fans that the show’s conclusion would be divisive.
“I haven’t watched a single series that has a following like Thrones does where everyone is satisfied with the ending,” he told emmy magazine earlier this year. “I don’t think that it’ll be any different with this. I think it will divide opinion.”
The series finale of Game of Thrones airs this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.