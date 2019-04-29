Game of Thrones Fans Complain Sunday Night's Battle of Winterfell Episode Was Too Dark to See

WARNING: The following contains spoilers from season 8 of Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones fans are reeling after Sunday night’s ruthless battle — but not for the reason you may think.

As viewers watched Arya’s epic slaughter of the Night King, many found themselves frustrated by how difficult it was to follow the action. The majority of the battle took place at night, leaving much of the action to go down in low light.

Fans expressed their disappointment in the lack of clarity on social media.

“GOT spoiler without context,” wrote one Twitter user. “Oh you can’t see anything? Thats cause the episode was dark.”

Another fan asked HBO to “up the brightness” in order to make up for the darkness.

“Worst part of tonight’s episode for me was how damn dark the first 45 minutes were,” they wrote. “I get it. They battled at night…but y’all couldn’t have upped the brightness a little bit?”

HBO has yet to comment on the matter.

On Sunday’s night episode, the youngest Stark sister ended the Battle of Winterfell in one fell swoop when she killed the Night King, defeating the Army of the Dead in the nick of time.

But while she made it out alive, the battle took the lives of many beloved characters, including Ser Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen), Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen), Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey), Eddison Tollett (Ben Crompton), Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer), and Melisandre (Carice van Houten).