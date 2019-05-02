Warning: The following story contains spoilers about Game of Thrones season 8, episode 3

Let there be light!

After the internet went on a tangent about Game of Thrones, complaining about last week’s Battle of Winterfell episode being way “too dark,” one fan took matters into their own hands.

On Sunday, viewers watched as Arya slaughtered the Night Knight in the darkness of the night, but complained that while the battle was clearly epic, it was hard to see.

“GOT spoiler without context,” wrote one Twitter user. “Oh you can’t see anything? Thats cause the episode was dark.”

Another fan asked HBO to “up the brightness.”

Image zoom HBO

So, a Reddit user decided to put their video editing skills to some use and shared a much brighter, slower version of the crucial dragon battle scene — one of the many important events from episode 3, season 8 of the series.

RELATED: Game of Thrones Fans Complain Sunday Night’s Battle of Winterfell Episode Was Too Dark to See

Image zoom HBO

According to NME, the shared Reddit post gathered more than 1K comments and featured grateful fans who praised the user for the edited clip. “Lots of details are unnoticed because of the darkness of the episode, thank you for this,” one comment read.

Another added, “Thanks for sharing this. Why do they go to so much effort with the animation to then make it almost unwatchable?”

Image zoom Helen Sloan/HBO

The show’s director of photography, Fabian Wagner, defended his choice to make the episode dark.

RELATED: Kit Harington Tells Game of Thrones Critics to ‘Go F— Themselves’

“A lot of the problem is that a lot of people don’t know how to tune their TVs properly,” he told Wired. “A lot of people also, unfortunately, watch it on small iPads, which in no way can do justice to a show like that anyway.”

And while many fans were disappointed with the episode’s darkness, season 8’s third installment, titled “The Long Night,” was also one of the most difficult episodes for director Miguel Sapochnik to shoot. Filming the battle took 55 nights in freezing temperatures in Northern Ireland and additional weeks in a studio.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.