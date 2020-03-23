Did You Catch the Game of Thrones Easter Egg in Westworld?

Warning: This story contains spoilers for Sunday’s new episode of Westworld.

The creators of Westworld and Game of Thrones served up a little treat for fans of both shows in Westworld‘s March 22 episode.

The episode, titled “The Winter Line,” reintroduces a few favorite characters, including Maeve (Thandie Newton), who is revealed to be still alive despite her presumed death in the season 2 finale. Also Rodrigo Santoro, who plays Maeve’s love interest Hector Escaton; Simon Quarterman, who plays Westworld’s head of narrative and design Lee Sizemore; and Luke Hemsworth as Ashley Stubbs, Westworld’s head of security.

In one particularly memorable sequence toward the end of the episode, Bernard and Stubbs walk through the test labs of Delos (the parent company behind the hyperreal amusement parks Westworld and Shogunworld, featured in season 2) on a mission to fix Bernard’s code.

They walk by what appears to be a testing space for acts in a possible Medievalworld and one area has a new “attraction” that features a very familiar sight from another show.

It’s Drogon! Daenerys Targaryen’s beloved dragon from Game of Thrones, along with Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss, who appear as Delos lab techs “testing” the host dragon for use in a new park.

“The Winter Line” also introduces new cast member Vincent Cassel, who plays the mysterious, likely villainous, trillionaire Serac.

The third season of the Emmy-winning show is the first where the parks’ mechanical hosts are roaming in the “real” world, a not too distant future.

Westworld also stars: Evan Rachel Wood, Tessa Thompson, and Season 3 newcomers Aaron Paul, Lena Waithe and Marshawn Lynch.

Season 3 of Westworld airs Sundays on HBO.