Game of Thrones Fans Think Daenerys' Dragons Secretly Had Babies — Which Could Change Everything

Another day, another compelling Game of Thrones theory.

With just two episodes left of the HBO fantasy series, fans are waiting with bated breath to find out how the epic saga will conclude. And in the meantime, they’ve got plenty of their own ideas.

The latest theory gaining steam on Reddit? That Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) might have a far better chance of defeating Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and her army than it currently appears, because she might have more than one dragon left.

As of the latest episode, Daenerys was left with only Drogon after Rhaegal was shot out of the sky by Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbaek) and his fleet as her forces returned to Dragonstone. Her third dragon, Viserion, was killed and subsequently reanimated as an undead dragon by the Night King back in season 7.

But according to the theory, Drogon — who was notably missing in action for a large chunk of time back in season 5 — might actually be female and might have given birth to a whole fleet of baby dragons. (Other people have long theorized that GoT dragons are genderless and can all procreate.)

“This theory says that in the fifth season, when Drogon spends almost a whole season gone, he’s actually laying eggs and is in fact a female,” theorizes u/Justzxcvbnm. “That’s why he was burning fields full of sheep, goats and etc. to feed the baby dragons. He’s the only one who disappeared, the only one who drove herds and took them all like roasted sheep.”

It may sound far-fetched, but the teaser for episode 5 does give the theory legs. In one scene, Euron can be seen looking up at the sky, eyes wide with fear, as a dragon screeches in the background.

Considering he’s already laid eyes on Daenerys’ dragons and knows there’s just one left, he presumably wouldn’t react as such upon seeing Drogon again — but what if there were more of them?

See the moment for yourself:

That’s not the only theory that could be significant as we approach the series finale. On Sunday night’s episode, “The Last of the Starks,” Daenerys suffered not one, but two crushing blows in her quest for the Iron Throne. In addition to Rhaegal’s death, Missandei of Naath (Nathalie Emmanuel) was abducted by Euron — and in the episode’s final minutes, she was decapitated on Cersei’s orders.

After losing one of her dragon children and her most trusted ally and confidante, Daenerys snapped. The episode ended with the Mother of Dragons marching away from the scene, ready for war — and fans are taking this to mean that she’s gone full “Mad Queen,” with her most ruthless impulses poised to take over.

The show appears to have long been hinting that Daenerys could follow in the footsteps of her father, Aerys II “The Mad King” Targaryen, and turn into the Mad Queen. As Time points out, thanks to her family’s long history of incest — they’ve spent over 300 years wedding brothers to sisters to keep their bloodline pure — she could be genetically predisposed to insanity.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on HBO.