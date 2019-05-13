Game of Thrones Documentary Trailer Reveals First Footage of Season 8 Table Read

HBO posted a trailer for its Game of Thrones documentary titled The Last Watch. Among the footage is the first look ever at the fabled season 8 table read (where Kit Harington cried more than once) and a glimpse of star Emilia Clarke’s final shot on the show.

The network commissioned the two-hour film that went behind-the-scenes of the final season. The documentary is from British filmmaker Jeanie Finlay (Seahorse, Orion: The Man Who Would Be King).

HBO says the movie “delves deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields and car-parks of Northern Ireland … Much more than a ‘making of’ documentary, this is a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world – and then have to say goodbye to it.”

The Last Watch will air May 26 — one week after the finale.

