Game of Thrones Stars Dean-Charles Chapman and Isaac Hempstead Wright Are Real-Life Besties

It seems two Lords of the Seven Kingdoms are closer than one might expect.

Though they shared no screen time on the HBO series, Game of Thrones stars Dean-Charles Chapman (who played Tommen Baratheon) and Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark) are apparently best friends in real life. At Universal’s pre-Oscar party on Thursday, Chapman told Entertainment Weekly that while there aren’t many GOT cast members he’s kept in contact with, he and the erstwhile Three-Eyed Raven speak “on a daily basis.”

“I speak to Isaac Hempstead Wright a lot. He’s one of my best mates,” the 1917 star said. “I speak to him every day.”

Chapman also discussed (1917 spoiler alert!) the Game of Thrones reunion that almost was in Sam Mendes‘ World War I epic. The film follows Lance Corporals Thomas Blake (Chapman) and William Schofield (George MacKay) on a mission to deliver a message across enemy lines to a battalion that includes Blake’s brother. Blake dies along the way, but Schofield makes it to the battalion, and returns Blake’s personal effects to his brother, who’s played by another Game of Thrones alum: Richard Madden.

“I remember [Mendes] telling me, at a table read, I asked who’s going to be playing my brother, and he said Richard Madden,” Chapman said. “My first reaction is, I don’t look anything like Richard Madden, so I can’t see that. But in the film, Richard did a really good job of trying to sound like Blake as well. So that worked.”

1917 is up for 10 Oscars at Sunday’s 92nd Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for Mendes. The film, which appears to unfold in one continuous shot, was inspired by recollections Mendes’ grandfather, a WWI veteran, related to him.