Game of Thrones’ winning streak continues.

The hit HBO show took home the award for outstanding drama series at the 2019 Emmy Awards on Sunday. Game of Thrones — the night’s most-nominated show with 32 nods — beat out category competitors Better Call Saul, Bodyguard, Killing Eve, Ozark, Pose, Succession and This Is Us.

Creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss accepted the award, and the show’s stars — Sophie Turner, Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Maisie Williams and more — joined them on stage. George R. R. Martin was also there to take in the show’s final Emmy Award.

RELATED: Games of Thrones‘ Kit Harington Walks Emmys Red Carpet in First Appearance Since Treatment

The cast had also appeared on stage together earlier in the night to commemorate the longstanding HBO fantasy series.

During their acceptance speech Benioff and Weiss praised the cast and crew for working so hard on the final season.

“We want to thank all of our lovely and amazing cast,” Weiss said while accepting the honor at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. “You guys, you make everything we write better. We love you and we’ve loved every minute that we’ve spent with all of you.”

Image zoom Game of Thrones wins outstanding drama series FOX

“Thank you to everyone at HBO,” he continued, adding his gratitude for “the hardest working crew… crews in show business. The dragons who shot for 70 nights straight in freezing Belfast rain, the wolves who shot all around the world. You are amazing, all of you, and it is amazing that all of you are still alive.”

Added Benioff: “These last 10 years have been the best 10 years of our lives and for everyone who worked with us on it, I can’t believe we’ve finished it, I can’t believe we did it, we did it all together, and it’s over. And we shall never see your like again.”

Earlier in the night, Tyrion Lannister actor Dinklage won the award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series.

Star Gwendoline Christie, whose portrayal of Brienne of Tarth earned her a nomination in the supporting actress in a drama series category, told PEOPLE in August that she appreciated how her character’s storyline wrapped up.

Image zoom Game of Thrones creators

“I love that Brienne elects to have this romantic moment with Jaime Lannister and that it’s her choice to have that,” Christie, 40, said. “And, ultimately, what was my favorite point was that she gets the promotion that she’s always wanted. She is Lord Commander of the king’s guard. And how it ends is not about her relationship with a man, but about her fulfilling her destiny and her work. And that’s delighted me. That the woman goes back to work!”

RELATED VIDEO: Gwendoline Christie Explains Why She Submitted Herself for Emmy Consideration for ‘Game of Thrones’

Though Game of Thrones wrapped in May after eight seasons, multiple prequel shows are in the work at HBO. A series starring Naomi Watts has started filming, and news of another focused on the Targaryens broke earlier this month.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.