Game of Thrones Cinematographer Responds After Fans Complain Battle of Winterfell Was Too Dark

For the most part, fans were blown away by Sunday’s long-awaited Battle of Winterfell on Game of Thrones — but one major complaint did arise.

As viewers watched Arya Stark’s (Maisie Williams) epic takedown of the Night King, many found themselves frustrated by how difficult it was to follow the episode. The battle took place at night, leaving much of the action to go down in low light.

After fans complained about the dimness on social media, Fabian Wagner, the cinematographer behind the episode, told TMZ that he believes the pixelation and dark colors fans saw on their TVs and mobile devices are due to HBO’s compression of the episode, which leads to poorer visual quality — and gets even worse if it’s being viewed on a streaming service with a weak connection, or in a brightly-lit room.

According to Wagner, Thrones “has always been very dark and a very cinematic show” and is intended to be watched in a dark environment. He suggests viewing the episode in a dark room and advises against streaming it on your phone.

Wagner also said the creators intended the battle scenes to be intense and disorienting — like it would be in real life.

“We tried to give the viewers and fans a cool episode to watch,” he said. “I know it wasn’t too dark because I shot it.”

Regardless of any viewing quality issues, the 82-minute episode — which took 55 nights to film in frigid temps to film in Northern Ireland and weeks more in a studio — shattered rating records. “The Long Night,” the third installment of the eighth and final season, raked in 17.8 million overnight viewers.

The number marks a new high for the fantasy series, and for HBO, making the latest episode the most-watched scripted series telecast of the year. The figure exceeds the final season premiere earlier this month, which had 17.4 million.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on HBO.