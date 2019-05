“Tiger Wins. @Bucks playoff opener. GOT Final Season begins. #dreamsunday” the Green Bay Packers quarterback tweeted alongside an epic photo of himself sitting on the iron throne.

Little did fans know that Rodgers would make a cameo on episode five as a soldier for the Golden Company army supporting Cersei Lannister at King’s Landing. Rodgers was among the men lined up to battle Daenerys Targaryen’s army, fronted by Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson).