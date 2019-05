With just one episode left before the series finale, the Green Bay Packers quarterback made a surprise appearance as a soldier for the Golden Company army supporting Cersei Lannister at King’s Landing. Rodgers was among the men lined up to battle Daenerys Targaryen’s army, fronted by Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson).

Retired football player Pat McAfee captured a photo of Rodgers’ cameo and tweeted it out with the caption, “Incredible performance tonight by Mr @AaronRodgers12”

Fans may have suspected Rodgers would be involved with the show after he dropped a hint at the beginning of the season.

“Tiger Wins. @Bucks playoff opener. GOT Final Season begins. #dreamsunday” he wrote alongside an epic photo of himself sitting on the iron throne.