Facioli may only have appeared on nine episodes of Game of Thrones as Robin Arryn, Lord of the Eyrie, Protector of the Vale, but his surprise cameo in the series’s finale quickly made headlines for his notable physical tranformation à la Harry Potter‘s Neville Longbottom.

Facioli was 11 when we were first introducted to his character “Sweet Robin,” who, until now, was best remembered for being breastfed well into his childhood.

Fans joked that perhaps that was the secret behind the character’s glow-up; the finale saw Robin’s long, shaggy hair coiffed into luscious Prince Charming locks, and the actor was pleasantly surprised to wake up to fans freaking out over his transformation on Twitter.

He retweeted an article from TV Guide about his new heartthrob status, adding, “Definitely didn’t expect my morning to start off like this.

Reflecting on his time working on the show, Facioli tweeted, “9 years ago I had the honour of being invited to work in this incredible series. It’s been a wonderful adventure and I’m so, so thankful for having been able to be a part of it!”