This Big Little Lies star is all for a BLL and GoT crossover and fans are here for it!

“I’m just saying… she’d fit in really well in Monterey #BigLittleLies #Monterey6 @IAMLenaHeadey @HBO,” Witherspoon tweeted, alongside a photo of the Monterey five and a photoshopped image of Cersei Lannister.

The tweet went viral and fans chimed in with their support.

“PLEASE… we NEED to see a cersei versus renata red wine fueled fight,” one Twitter user commented.

“PLEASE ADOPT HER,” another one added.