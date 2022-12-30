George R.R. Martin Says HBO Max Has 'Shelved' Several 'Game of Thrones' Projects

As HBO Max preps to merge with discovery+, the series' author says "a couple" Game of Thrones spin-offs are facing an uncertain fate

By
Published on December 30, 2022 11:57 AM
Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 2 (L to R) Kit Harington as Jon Snow and Maisie Williams as Arya Stark
Photo: Helen Sloan/HBO

The future of many Game of Thrones projects appears to be in limbo.

Series creator George R.R. Martin revealed that some of the show's potential spin-offs have been put on ice amid the ongoing turbulence resulting from Warners Bros.' merger with Discovery Media. Now known as Warner Bros. Discovery, the company is making bold moves as it combines the streaming catalogues of discovery+ HBO Max.

"A couple have been shelved," Martin, 74, wrote on his official blog, "but I would not agree that they are dead. You can take something off the shelf as easily as you can put it on the shelf."

Martin also acknowledged that "Some of those are moving faster than others, as is always the case with development." He added, "None have been greenlit yet, though we are hoping…maybe soon."

Acknowledged Martin, "All the changes at HBO Max have impacted us, certainly." (Reps for Game of Thrones at HBO did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.)

George R.R. Martin arrives at the premiere of HBO's 'Game Of Thrones' Season 3 at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 18, 2013 in Hollywood, California.
Jason Merritt/Getty

There are plenty of Game of Thrones-universe ideas spinning in HBO's peripheral vision, including a Jon Snow spin-off starring Kit Harington and a Martin-endorsed Tales of Dunk and Egg series centered on Ser Duncan the Tall and Aegon V Targaryen.

Two other projects that have been pitched are The Sea Snake following Corlys Velaryon and 10,000 Ships, which would focus on Princess Nymeria. Martin has also dreamed up three possible animated series related to Game of Thrones.

Emma D'Arcy HBO House of the Dragon Season 1 - Episode 10
Ollie Upton / HBO

This year's Targaryen-focused prequel House of the Dragon was the first Game of Thrones release after the original series' end in 2019. The series takes place approximately 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and season 1 ended with a looming civil war set to pit the Targaryens against the Hightowers for the coveted Iron Throne.

Martin's blog post confirmed plans for season 2 of House of the Dragon are underway. He also confirmed he's still working on the highly anticipated novel The Winds of Winter.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon can currently be streamed in full on HBO Max.

Related Articles
Luke Tittensor, Elliott Tittensor
'House of the Dragon' Finale Was Nearly Tanked by COVID — Until One of Its Twin Stars Pulled a Clever Trick
Wil Johnson, HBO - House of the Dragon, Season 1 - Episode 8
'House of the Dragon' Recap: A Fleeting Moment of Bliss Before a King Dies and Civil War Breaks Loose
Kit Harington as Jon Snow and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen
'Game of Thrones:' All the Spinoffs in the Works and What We Know So Far
Emma D'Arcy HBO House of the Dragon Season 1 - Episode 10
''House of the Dragon' ' Recap: Bloody and Heartbreaking Season Finale Sets Stage for Chaotic Future
George R.R. Martin arrives at the premiere of HBO's 'Game Of Thrones' Season 3 at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 18, 2013 in Hollywood, California.
George R.R. Martin Announces 'Game of Thrones' Prequel 'House of the Dragon' Has Wrapped Filming
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Emilia Clarke attends the Alexander McQueen SS22 Womenswear show at Tobacco Dock on October 12, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Alexander McQueen)
Emilia Clarke Gets Apology from Australian TV Executive Who Called Her a 'Short, Dumpy Girl'
BLACK PANTHER, Letitia Wright, 2018
The Best Action Movies to Stream Now
House of the Dragon
'Game of Thrones' Prequel 'House of the Dragon' Sets Premiere Date
Matt Smith, from left, Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke attend a panel for "House of the Dragon" on day three of Comic-Con International, in San Diego 2022 Comic Con - "House of the Dragon" Panel, San Diego, United States - 23 Jul 2022
'House of the Dragon' Comic-Con Panel Talks About Dragon Riding, the Lack of Female Rulers and More
PHOTO September 01, 2022 Photograph by Gary Moyes / HBO Steve Toussaint HBO House of the Dragon Season 1 - Episode 3
'House of the Dragon' Recap: The King Has a Son, Daemon Proves His Mettle and Rhaenyra Is Ready to Wed
mad max
'Furiosa': Everything to Know About the 'Mad Max' Prequel
Milly Alcock, Paddy Considine, HBO - House of the Dragon, Season 1, Episode 1
'House of the Dragon' Series Premiere Crashes HBO Max Application on Amazon Devices
house of the dragon
'House of the Dragon' Reviews Arrive, What Critics Are Saying About the 'Game of Thrones' Prequel
House of the Dragon
'House of the Dragon' Premiere Recap: Dragons, Power Lust, Gore and Devastating Heartbreak
English actor Gavin Spokes attends the World premiere of the HBO original drama series "House of the Dragon" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, July 27, 2022.
'House of the Dragon' 's Gavin Spokes Says 'GoT' Fandom Will Either 'Love' or 'Hate' the New Prequel Series
Leslie Grace Batgirl
Everything to Know About the HBO Max and Discovery+ Merge, Including the Cancellation of 'Batgirl'