Game of Thrones Actor Says the Cast Shot an Alternative Ending for Controversial Final Season

The nearly two million Game of Thrones fans who signed a petition for the Emmy-winning series’ final season to be remade might be excited to hear that the cast shot a different ending — but equally disappointed to know that they’ll probably never see it.

Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane in the series, recently revealed that there is an alternate ending to the controversial finale, which saw Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) named King of the (now) Six Kingdoms.

“Well, we shot an alternative ending,” Hivju told Metro UK. “That was mostly for fun but I don’t know if I’m allowed to tell you about that.”

Hivju stayed mum on further details, telling the outlet “I won’t tell you!” when pressed for more information.

He did, however say that “it was fun” to shoot the alternate ending.

HBO did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on the reported alternate ending.

Image zoom Kristofer Hivju as Tormund Giantsbane Helen Sloan/HBO

Image zoom Kristofer Hivju David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The Season 8 finale concluded with Jon Snow (Kit Harington) returning to the Night’s Watch and heading beyond the Wall — after he killed his lover (and aunt) Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) was named Queen in the North, while her younger brother Bran was named king.

Many fans, however, were less than impressed with the final season, and a Change.org petition was created urging HBO to “remake Game of Thrones Season 8 with competent writers.”

The backlash surprised the cast, and HBO Programming president Casey Bloys has said that it didn’t factor in to the premium cable network’s spinoff plans, but instead proved how passionate a fan base GoT has.

Image zoom Isaac Hempstead-Wright as Bran Stark Helen Sloan/HBO

“I take all of the activity around the finale as, there are very, very few downsides to having a hugely popular show,” Bloys said in July at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. “One I can think of is when you try to end it, many people have opinions on how it should end. That comes with the territory. A petition shows a lot of enthusiasm and passion for the show, but it wasn’t something we seriously considered.”

Despite the backlash surrounding the finale of the beloved fantasy series, it certainly concluded its eight-season run to critical acclaim, snagging 12 awards at this year’s Emmys, including outstanding drama series.